Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Position; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Valuation Rose

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88M, down from 37.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 4.34 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 110,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.46M, down from 114,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 24,055 shares to 106,373 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itochu Corp by 538,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,520 shares. Palisade Management Llc Nj owns 5,150 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 1.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 784,390 shares. 31,763 are owned by Bamco New York. Birinyi Associates owns 7,900 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.52% or 96,785 shares. Girard Limited has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). D L Carlson Invest Gru owns 9,720 shares. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.46% or 3,410 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 0.03% or 1,466 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.04% stake. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Inc. Stock Climbed 29% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington State Bank accumulated 1 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc owns 207,760 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 52,661 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 23,456 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Matarin Management reported 412,149 shares. Evanson Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 497,947 shares. 138,825 are owned by Arbiter Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lc. Blackrock invested in 0% or 23.80 million shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 10.70M shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Tci Wealth reported 325 shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 3.15 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.