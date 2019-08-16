Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Thiel Macro Cut Its Stake

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 434,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The hedge fund held 805,615 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 3.61M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 3.60M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) by 4,500 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $14.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,885 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 115,113 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 36,031 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0% or 14,751 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Limited Partnership owns 126,502 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Warburg Pincus Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 51.17 million shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 12,700 shares. 23,177 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 56,800 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 57,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd accumulated 827,700 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 4,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% or 672,261 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

