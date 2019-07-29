Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.58 N/A 0.99 3.52 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Laredo Petroleum Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 85.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.9% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.