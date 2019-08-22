Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.99 3.35 EOG Resources Inc. 91 2.54 N/A 5.79 14.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. EOG Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than EOG Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 9 2.82

$7 is Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 143.06%. Competitively the average target price of EOG Resources Inc. is $114.25, which is potential 47.69% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Laredo Petroleum Inc. appears more favorable than EOG Resources Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares and 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.