Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

We will be comparing the differences between Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.69 N/A 0.99 3.35 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.33 N/A 0.70 6.29

Table 1 demonstrates Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Earthstone Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Laredo Petroleum Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Earthstone Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. From a competition point of view, Earthstone Energy Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc. has 5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. was more bearish than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.