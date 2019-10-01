Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 -0.64 173.06M 0.99 3.35 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 17 0.31 410.58M 1.60 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 6,518,021,920.08% 21.2% 9.7% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,351,546,391.75% 25.7% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.51 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Laredo Petroleum Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 209.73%. Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has an average target price of $26.8, with potential upside of 52.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Laredo Petroleum Inc. appears more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares and 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. 2.6% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has stronger performance than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 12 of the 15 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.