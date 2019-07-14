Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

Both Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.69 N/A 0.99 3.52 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.44 N/A 0.60 18.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation. Berry Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Laredo Petroleum Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Laredo Petroleum Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 61.81% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.64% respectively. 2.1% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.