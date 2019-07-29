Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Reaches $2.65 After 5.00% Up Move; Logan Capital Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.645. About 1.03M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo PetroleumThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $599.06M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LPI worth $29.95 million more.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 31.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 62,369 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 261,869 shares with $30.89 million value, up from 199,500 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 5.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 89,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 40,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 36,399 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 116,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 1.73 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 589,417 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,744 shares. 2.77 million were reported by Luminus Management Lc. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $599.06 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 2.67 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LPI’s profit will be $43.03 million for 3.48 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Laredo Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Inc owns 160,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 347,099 are owned by Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Co. Interactive Financial reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Capital Incorporated has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,690 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham LP owns 230,000 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,109 shares. Gruss And Company reported 70,500 shares stake. Rnc Cap Management Lc accumulated 2.96% or 359,583 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 51,660 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,197 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 38.53 million shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Logan Capital has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 267,466 shares.