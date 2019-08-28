Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Reaches $2.48 After 7.00% Up Move; Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised By $460,206 Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position

The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.70% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.475. About 4.30 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $587.74 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LPI worth $41.14 million more.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 9.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 4,146 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 48,074 shares with $5.34 million value, up from 43,928 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $245.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 4.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67's average target is 13.44% above currents $136.34 stock price.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) stake by 5,845 shares to 49,145 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) stake by 18,776 shares and now owns 855,792 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 1.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 198 shares. Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 78,210 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 4,174 shares. Advisory Serv invested in 4,001 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First United Financial Bank Tru stated it has 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 32,958 shares. B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 23,336 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.93 million shares. 3.77M are held by Prudential Finance. British Columbia holds 0.6% or 659,415 shares in its portfolio. 11,668 are owned by Optimum. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 8.73 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 177,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management L P holds 126,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 827,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 108,791 shares or 0% of the stock. 403,926 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 20,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 199 are held by Parkside Retail Bank And Trust. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 238,211 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 116,054 shares. Renaissance, a New York-based fund reported 4.48 million shares. Jbf Cap Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap L P has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,704 shares in its portfolio.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $587.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.55 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.