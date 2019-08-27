Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Reaches $2.38 1 Year Low; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering ABM Industries (ABM)

The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.16 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.38 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $563.99M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $2.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $50.76 million less. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.375. About 2.18 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries Incorporated has $45 highest and $37 lowest target. $41’s average target is 10.84% above currents $36.99 stock price. ABM Industries Incorporated had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. See ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

05/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $563.99 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.49 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 270,752 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 805,615 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 58,879 shares. Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.52% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 142,170 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 44,192 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited reported 796,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De owns 523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.01% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 357,014 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 244,900 shares. Parkside Financial Bank reported 199 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 1.11M shares. Personal Advsr Corp accumulated 142,466 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 36,715 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny stated it has 2,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 22,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,841 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 10,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 15,333 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 304,177 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 9,249 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 750,501 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Limited Company holds 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 6,800 shares.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 54,360 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. It has a 28.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs.