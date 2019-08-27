Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Reaches $2.35 Low on Aug, 27; 0 Analysts Bullish Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO)

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $6.58’s average target is 18.99% above currents $5.53 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $6 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 13. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $5.5000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $2.19 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.35 share price. This indicates more downside for the $558.05M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $39.06M less. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 2.48 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $419.72 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 128,520 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Renaissance Ltd reported 59,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 182,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 1.09M shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 653,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co owns 123,973 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). World Invsts, a California-based fund reported 5.34 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 38,959 shares stake.

The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 250,538 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY ADJ EPS 87C TO 97C, EST. 93C; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Diplomat Pharmacy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Will Explore Strategic Alternatives – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Diplomat Pharmacy’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diplomat Pharmacy Considers Its Options – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $558.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.48 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.