Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Reaches $2.03 Yearly Low; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) stake by 54.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 62,200 shares with $6.78 million value, down from 136,300 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) now has $13.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 242,071 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.93 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.03 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $482.06 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $1.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.10M less. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 982,405 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $482.06 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.27 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 2.54 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 9,744 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 17,054 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 101,274 shares. First Manhattan invested in 150,000 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ltd owns 17,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 4.15 million shares. Metropolitan Life holds 51,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 3.45 million shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 19,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 104,353 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wells Fargo Mn has 112,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 110,715 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 10,672 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 899,924 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.09% stake. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 215 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested in 480,810 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,925 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel has 18,440 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). D E Shaw invested in 8,637 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Proshare Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 1.31 million shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 10.41% or 71,784 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 86,395 shares to 569,263 valued at $167.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 21,668 shares and now owns 101,595 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $11800 lowest target. $144.88’s average target is 74.87% above currents $82.85 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, August 14. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital.