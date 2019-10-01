Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Is At $2.36 Formed Wedge; Wills Financial Group Upped Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) formed wedge down with $2.17 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.36 share price. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has $560.43M valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 704,767 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video)

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 131.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 22,191 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 39,031 shares with $2.14M value, up from 16,840 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited invested in 2.08M shares. Gideon Advisors Inc reported 124,403 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 37,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nevada-based Navellier And Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7.63M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 328,029 shares. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe Communication has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,811 shares. Essex Finance Serv Incorporated stated it has 85,469 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields And has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Tru Co owns 611,115 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc reported 0.96% stake. Alps Inc has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martingale Asset Lp reported 259,283 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 4.89 million were reported by Eaton Vance.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.37% above currents $48.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.