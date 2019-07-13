Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Comparison side by side

Both Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.70 N/A 0.99 3.52 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.41 N/A 0.56 3.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, Denbury Resources Inc. has beta of 3.61 which is 261.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$5 is Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.81%. Competitively Denbury Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.7, with potential upside of 31.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Denbury Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.3%. 2.1% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Denbury Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59% Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Denbury Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.