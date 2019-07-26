Lapides Asset Management Upped Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) as Market Value Rose; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Raised by $500,960 Its Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 520,574 shares traded or 25.21% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 5.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt owns 8,990 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested in 80,235 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Fosun Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 27,190 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,190 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 1.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 148,638 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co owns 120,825 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas owns 4,903 shares. Suncoast Equity invested in 231,928 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp accumulated 2,030 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma owns 126,749 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications invested in 0.15% or 19,664 shares. Barnett And Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 7,885 shares stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: DOJ Targets Tech Titans, Chipotle Beats on Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 586,478 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.25M shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 27,545 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,690 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 314,681 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 45,515 shares. First Citizens State Bank Tru Company holds 10,420 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 4.26M shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 210,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 0.07% or 176,900 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0.02% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 2.30M shares. Regions Fincl owns 35 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 254,092 shares.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “May 13, 2019 – Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands Is Down 42%, Is Now The Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2018.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corporation.