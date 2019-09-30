Lapides Asset Management Upped Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Declined; Community Financial Services Group Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $474,942; Market Valuation Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 12,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 135,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, down from 148,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.61 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3′ Otlk Neg; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 28,500 shares to 173,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Cap has invested 0.22% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1.18 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 305,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 220,175 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 2,000 shares. Advsr Asset accumulated 1.88M shares. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 75,929 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 22,307 shares. Northern reported 2.55M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 105,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 848,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 105,084 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.