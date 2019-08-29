Lapides Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) by $717,500 as Stock Value Declined; Ugi New (UGI) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $386,155

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 18,341 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 3.18M shares traded or 104.57% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 143,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 665,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 522,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 139,015 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested in 0.05% or 9,537 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,261 shares. 9,600 were accumulated by Chesley Taft & Ltd. Dnb Asset Management As holds 46,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 526,652 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 99,188 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 1.06% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 168,324 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co reported 23,347 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moors And Cabot reported 6,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 78,626 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Lc owns 385,211 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt accumulated 426 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,820 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TTS Group ASA: Change of company name to Nekkar ASA – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Tile Shop to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop Stock Jumped 10% Friday: Here’s What’s Happening – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.87 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider KAMIN PETER H bought $90,420.