Lapides Asset Management Upped Its Calix (CALX) Position by $988,400; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Halsey Associates Decreased Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 136,869 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 232,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 4.94M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 73,090 shares to 164,200 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,900 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT).