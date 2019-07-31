Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Its Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Stake; Ami Investment Management Trimmed Its American Int’l Group (AIG) Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) stake by 12.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 30,900 shares as Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 16.67%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 213,400 shares with $4.64M value, down from 244,300 last quarter. Commscope Holding Company Inc now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 3.03 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased American Int’l Group (AIG) stake by 50.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as American Int’l Group (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 9,125 shares with $393,000 value, down from 18,595 last quarter. American Int’l Group now has $48.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 2.59M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash – StreetInsider.com”, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 15. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings Communication owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 650 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,892 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.58M shares. 1,743 are held by Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited. Nwq Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 632,419 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,837 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.11% or 67.50M shares. Fdx Advisors reported 9,819 shares. Miles owns 6,746 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 34,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 500,431 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd invested in 0.02% or 76,100 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Utah Retirement System reported 168,035 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.81M for 7.14 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fpr Ptnrs Lc accumulated 11.62 million shares or 6.17% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 62,602 shares. 73,744 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 8.37M shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 1.67M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 209,848 shares. Macquarie Group holds 1.89 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Brown Advisory stated it has 25,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,005 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Limited. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Co has invested 0.6% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Fmr Llc owns 2.81 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 8,256 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sigma Labs Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add Up The Pieces: FNK Could Be Worth $41 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) stake by 86,900 shares to 1.07 million valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) stake by 143,500 shares and now owns 665,900 shares. Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) was raised too.