Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Fmc (FMC) Stake as Shares Rose; Kroger Co (KR) Position Has Boosted by Sasco Capital Inc

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 847,294 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (FMC) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 87,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 67,135 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,525 shares. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 1,883 shares. Epoch Inv Partners holds 1.63 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cornercap Counsel stated it has 130,395 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 11,916 shares. Zacks Inv Management invested in 53,262 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lipe Dalton reported 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Howe Rusling has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 316 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 194,412 shares. Tobam owns 1.57% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.26 million shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited invested in 0.42% or 26,701 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Keybank National Association Oh holds 11,217 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 5,875 shares to 6,892 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 500,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,913 were reported by M&T National Bank Corporation. 35,407 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorp. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moors And Cabot invested in 11,832 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 0.21% or 16,300 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 40,464 are owned by Etrade Capital Management Llc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 138,414 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 11,245 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kansas-based Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.53% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Qs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Skylands Cap Lc has 225,850 shares.