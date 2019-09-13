Lapides Asset Management Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 994,615 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 492,766 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,300 shares to 19,400 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,880 shares, and cut its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc Shs.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.21 million shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $217.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 12.80 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.