Lapides Asset Management Raised Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Holding By $717,500; DSW (DSW)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) stake by 27.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 143,500 shares as Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS)'s stock declined 37.33%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 665,900 shares with $3.77M value, up from 522,400 last quarter. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. now has $218.53M valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 160,450 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500.

DSW Inc (DSW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 102 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 109 decreased and sold holdings in DSW Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 54.98 million shares, down from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding DSW Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 53 Increased: 73 New Position: 29.

It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool" on July 13, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: "American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands' CBD Products – Investing News Network" published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Green Growth Brands, American Eagle Agree On CBD Product Distribution Deal – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. for 33,600 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 41,245 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 761,621 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. 1492 Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,496 shares.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through two divisions, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.84 million activity. 22,000 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares with value of $90,420 were bought by KAMIN PETER H. JACULLO PETER J III also bought $40,500 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Analysts Estimate Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Are Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”.

