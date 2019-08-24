Lapides Asset Management Raised Its Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Position; Sears Roebuck & Co (S)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Sears Roebuck & Co (S) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 140 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 101 sold and reduced their equity positions in Sears Roebuck & Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 492.07 million shares, down from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sears Roebuck & Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 68 Increased: 97 New Position: 43.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) stake by 23.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 29,200 shares as Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH)’s stock rose 19.19%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 151,300 shares with $4.53M value, up from 122,100 last quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare I now has $1.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 290,966 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications services and products to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $27.79 billion. Virgin Islands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Wireless and Wireline.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 6.90M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (S) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint appoints new CEO, full-year profit tops forecasts; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 30/03/2018 – Virgin Mobile USA to Partner with 1MillionProject, Help Connect Students to Succeed in School; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s ability to financially support Sprint has been constrained because the company is under pressure to trim its own debt that reached $147 billion as of the end of December

Magnetar Financial Llc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation for 24.26 million shares. Highvista Strategies Llc owns 661,157 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qcm Cayman Ltd. has 2.13% invested in the company for 19,903 shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 2.12% in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 559,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 79,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 13,402 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.10M shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 548 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 504,073 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 121,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 30,234 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 9 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 46,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 684,073 shares. The New York-based Olstein Mgmt LP has invested 0.56% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 874,566 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 19,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 44,560 shares to 208,900 valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) stake by 3,300 shares and now owns 7,000 shares. Summit Materials Inc. was reduced too.

