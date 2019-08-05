Lapides Asset Management Raised Its Accuray (ARAY) Stake; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shorts Decreased By 11.16%

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) had a decrease of 11.16% in short interest. EXR’s SI was 5.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.16% from 5.82M shares previously. With 847,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)’s short sellers to cover EXR’s short positions. The SI to Extra Space Storage Inc’s float is 4.19%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.48. About 248,366 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 86,900 shares as Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.07M shares with $5.11 million value, up from 983,800 last quarter. Accuray Incorporated now has $337.90M valuation. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.705. About 274,169 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ARAY shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.32 million shares or 0.88% more from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 60,600 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 131,024 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 55,854 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). 114,597 are held by Ameriprise Finance. Ameritas Investment reported 6,420 shares. Teton holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 32,960 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 617,163 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc reported 4.33M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 18,289 shares. Spark Invest Ltd owns 383,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Have Dropped 47%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Data Demonstrating Benefits of Accuray Software Solutions Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain Accuray (ARAY) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Week In Review: Wild Trading On Opening Day At Shanghai STAR Exchange; Shenzhen Chipscreen To IPO On STAR Next Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 30,900 shares to 213,400 valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) stake by 9,400 shares and now owns 67,700 shares. Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity. OVERTURF JAMES also sold $87,229 worth of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.