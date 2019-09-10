Lapides Asset Management Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (HMHC) Has Lowered by $641,774; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Raised Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $8.99 Million; Stock Price Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 169,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 7.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.40M, up from 7.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 818,823 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (HMHC) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 91,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 305,751 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 125,790 shares. Ws Management Lllp reported 8.26 million shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 39,525 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 43,004 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 219,047 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 308,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Elm Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.79% or 146,788 shares. Amp Cap holds 0% or 25,940 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 400,696 were reported by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com. The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for HMHC – Nasdaq” published on April 20, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin: Another Opportunity For >70% Returns – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $88.09 million for 2.17 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6,700.00% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 70,445 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $277.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 130,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).