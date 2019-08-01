Lapides Asset Management Position in Ball (BLL) Lowered by $961,020 as Share Price Rose; Luxor Capital Group LP Raised Lennar (LEN) Position by $14.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.39M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 1.92 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $78.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

