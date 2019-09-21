Lapides Asset Management Maintains Stake in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS); Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $814,572

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21M market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.34 million shares traded or 155.14% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 733,076 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 56,600 shares to 374,900 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,880 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 61,803 shares. J Goldman And Commerce Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Gp One Trading LP reported 12,480 shares. 13,611 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc accumulated 1,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 182 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based North Run Cap LP has invested 0.14% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Brown Advisory stated it has 1.35 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Strs Ohio invested in 21,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 13,187 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,801 shares. Mairs Power Incorporated reported 824,865 shares stake. 689,147 were accumulated by Boston Prtn.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.63 million activity. Another trade for 105,000 shares valued at $263,150 was bought by JACULLO PETER J III.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 184,326 shares. Moreover, Private Advisors Inc has 1.2% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.32% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 1.12 million are held by Invesco. Dupont holds 1,783 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 4,882 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 24,112 shares. Paragon Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,412 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.57% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,903 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 1,812 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.03% or 444,377 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability stated it has 1.08 million shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 217,270 shares.