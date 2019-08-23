Lapides Asset Management Maintains Stake in Calix (CALX); Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Stake in Enerplus (ERF) by $1.47 Million

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 171,915 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 562,363 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Communications has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,812 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 0% or 53,727 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Voya Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Whittier Commerce holds 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 100 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 3,700 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.06% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Hennessy Advsr accumulated 322,500 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 59,360 shares. Indexiq Ltd accumulated 164,127 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 168,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 91,682 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares to 546,164 shares, valued at $48.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 127,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,641 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.