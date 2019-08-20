Lapides Asset Management Lowered Stake in Teradata (TDC) by $2.95 Million; Agf Investments Lifted Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Holding by $785,680

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corporation (TDC) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 68,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 166,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 166,054 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 22,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 200,748 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 178,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 2.96 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions.

