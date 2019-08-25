Lapides Asset Management Lowered Stake in Stratasys LTD (SSYS) by $1.68 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 23,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 50,873 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 74,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 570,764 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 73,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.53% . The institutional investor held 164,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 237,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 821,019 shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 18/04/2018 – Premium Aerospace drives 3D printing efforts with APWorks buy; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 03/04/2018 – Riverbridge Partners LLC Exits Position in Stratasys; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Loss $13M; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Loss/Shr 75c-Loss 46c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys: New Spin-Off Designed to Advance Innovation of Powder-Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 13/03/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – EXCLUSIVE THREE-YEAR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ECKHART

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11,581 shares to 71,067 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 8,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 16,272 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 543,649 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 109 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.05% or 10.38 million shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Omers Administration Corp reported 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Aviva Plc reported 43,258 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amp Cap Invsts has 0.19% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,784 shares. 16,910 are owned by North Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SSYS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.48% or 164,200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 402,572 shares. Menta Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 16,800 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn owns 145,615 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 199,947 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 10,703 shares. North Star Invest Management accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Moody Bank Division has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). 38,891 are held by Art Advsrs Llc. Da Davidson And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). 250,000 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.09% or 522,270 shares.