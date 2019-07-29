Lapides Asset Management Lowered Position in Plantronics (PLT) as Market Value Rose; Target (TGT) Shareholder Gradient Investments Boosted Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 399,551 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 27060.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 92,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,345 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.32 million shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.72 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought 3,569 shares worth $165,086.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 38,625 shares to 962 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 264,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).