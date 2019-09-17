Lapides Asset Management Lowered Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position; Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Us Bancorp (USB) Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) stake by 37.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 6,800 shares as Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 11,200 shares with $894,000 value, down from 18,000 last quarter. Garmin Ltd. now has $16.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 586,286 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M

Marshall Wace Llp increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 175.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 59,144 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 92,821 shares with $4.86M value, up from 33,677 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $88.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 4.06 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Tpg Specialty Le (NYSE:TSLX) stake by 343,862 shares to 321,517 valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) stake by 31,688 shares and now owns 131,098 shares. First Hawaiia was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins owns 0.49% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 13,262 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,673 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Redmond Asset Management Llc invested in 0.4% or 17,948 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 5,551 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson owns 86,646 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 37,401 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reik & Limited Liability Company owns 766,270 shares or 10.77% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc owns 249,855 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. State Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Il has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Altfest L J & Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ww Asset Management holds 100,875 shares. Personal Cap holds 3,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel accumulated 1.11% or 412,600 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 3.44% above currents $55.88 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $5500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 5,287 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Int Limited reported 0.13% stake. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Company holds 1.97% or 25,655 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Principal Group stated it has 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 166,023 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Communications, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,802 shares. Trust Comm Of Vermont reported 500 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.55% or 171,789 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 2.05M shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% or 4,700 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).