Lapides Asset Management Lowered By $1.13 Million Its Fmc (FMC) Holding; Bloombergsen Upped Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Fmc Corporation (FMC) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 14,925 shares as Fmc Corporation (FMC)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 73,000 shares with $5.61M value, down from 87,925 last quarter. Fmc Corporation now has $11.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 299,872 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B

Bloombergsen Inc increased Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 22,446 shares as Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG)’s stock rose 10.08%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 734,610 shares with $20.00M value, up from 712,164 last quarter. Encore Cap Group Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 83,550 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.01% or 22,408 shares. Broad Run Mgmt reported 3.88 million shares stake. Sei reported 1,045 shares stake. Swiss National Bank accumulated 47,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Management has 50,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 75,404 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 131,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Street Corporation has 726,736 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 13,291 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 8,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Granahan Ma reported 79,100 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 61 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 11,044 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital Gr had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity. Another trade for 1.50 million shares valued at $45.26M was made by JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. on Tuesday, March 19.

Among 10 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. FMC had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs initiated FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. Citigroup reinitiated FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 570,119 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Company holds 0.3% or 394,872 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 449,436 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 0% or 3,335 shares. Davenport And Comm, Virginia-based fund reported 5,616 shares. British Columbia accumulated 25,160 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 59,646 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 677,594 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. S&T Financial Bank Pa accumulated 81,795 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated, Nevada-based fund reported 1,156 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 183,748 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).