Lapides Asset Management Lowered Allegheny Technologies Incorpo (ATI) Position as Valuation Declined; As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.46 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.10 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 2.88M shares traded or 68.23% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorpo (ATI) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 67,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Incorpo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 1.77M shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Cap Inc accumulated 203,945 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 0.29% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 8,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1.38 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 40,940 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,653 shares. 45,750 are owned by Boston Ltd Liability Corp. Tygh Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 188,050 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited stated it has 1,813 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 742,400 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 50 shares. Capital Ww Investors has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cap Sarl invested in 348,596 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 1.05 million shares.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies: Still Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies CFO announces intention to retire – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800 on Tuesday, August 13. Kramer Kevin B had bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208 on Wednesday, August 14. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. 2,900 shares valued at $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – GuruFocus.com” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14,800 shares to 88,364 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.