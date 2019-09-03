Lapides Asset Management Lifted Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH); Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Vail Resorts (MTN) by $1.21 Million

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 59,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 53,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $235.06. About 81,297 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 140,272 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings: The Name Of The Game Is Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Updates Third Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Guidance; Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Strs Ohio holds 121,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 117,690 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,134 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 20,458 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 88,383 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 13,468 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc holds 21,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,117 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 511,335 shares. Gotham Asset Limited holds 38,688 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 6,555 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 68,622 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.