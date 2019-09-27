Lapides Asset Management Lifted Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding by $1.06 Million; Trb Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft Ord Shs (MSFT) by $46.89 Billion

Trb Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Ord Shs (MSFT) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 billion, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 1.63M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 112,600 shares to 156,500 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $123.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $4.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

