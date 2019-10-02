Lapides Asset Management Lifted Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Declined; Kbc Group Nv Decreased Its Nanometrics (NANO) Holding by $667,420 as Share Value Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 2.53M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NANO) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 19,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.53% . The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947,000, down from 46,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Nanometrics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 173,363 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16,852 shares to 119,953 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 584,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. NANO’s profit will be $9.44 million for 21.37 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nanometrics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NANO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 20,057 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Llc invested in 6,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 4,766 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 18,525 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 196,774 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 8,027 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Sei Invs holds 47,648 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc reported 59,809 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,591 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 33,621 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Millennium Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1.05M shares. Comerica National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Mgmt Corp Va holds 1.40 million shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 43,998 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Conning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Hartford Management Commerce, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,126 shares. 183,310 are owned by Art Ltd. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 15,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 2.55M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 105,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 26.61M shares. Homrich & Berg reported 12,495 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 35,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 238,581 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).