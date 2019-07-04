Lapides Asset Management Increased Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Stake; Corecommodity Management Has Cut Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) stake by 23.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 29,200 shares as Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH)’s stock rose 6.13%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 151,300 shares with $4.53 million value, up from 122,100 last quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare I now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 354,899 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 41.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock declined 12.17%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 273,100 shares with $1.95M value, down from 465,700 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $1.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 310,829 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 8,944 shares to 9,592 valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) stake by 40,962 shares and now owns 105,224 shares. W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) was raised too.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.62 million for 22.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 10,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 7,937 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% stake. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.06% or 96,767 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma holds 0.01% or 504,073 shares. Aperio Llc accumulated 42,698 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 27,960 shares. Century Cos accumulated 0% or 21,921 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 119,750 shares. Ancora Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 0.35% or 360,664 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

