Lapides Asset Management Increased Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH); As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Upped Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 292,045 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 29,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,798 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 127,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fortune.com published: “Why WeWork Is Raising More Debt Ahead of Its IPO: Term Sheet – Fortune” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley still cautious on General Mills – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Keys to General Mills’ Upcoming Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,087 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 32,470 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 44,202 were reported by Asset Mngmt. Vestor Ltd has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stifel has invested 0.29% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Apriem has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,280 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Company reported 11,840 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 8,450 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co stated it has 196,516 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Thomasville Fincl Bank stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0.3% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Commonwealth National Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 146,859 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 115,281 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 26,305 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 80,896 shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 3,953 shares to 30,246 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IWP) by 4,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,193 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National Survey Shows 84 Percent of Women Admit to Doubting Their Health Choices During Pregnancy – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.