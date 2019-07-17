Lapides Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Calix (CALX) by $988,400; Gray Television (GTN) Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Position by $337,575 as Market Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 185,047 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 891,526 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 9,300 shares to 148,600 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,900 shares, and cut its stake in Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 59,360 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 12,739 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 164,127 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Mirae Asset Global accumulated 33,648 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 127,409 shares. Parametric Assocs stated it has 65,229 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. 212,600 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 0% or 3,092 shares. Friess Limited Liability Com holds 491,519 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 74,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 30,444 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com holds 47,030 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De has invested 0.05% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Management Lc has invested 0.66% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Brant Point Management Limited Liability holds 97,020 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com owns 46,016 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 466,233 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com New York reported 436,445 shares stake. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 19,161 shares. Two Sigma Llc invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 4.44M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 85,400 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.32M shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.