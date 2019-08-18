Lapides Asset Management Increased Calix (CALX) Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Has Raised Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 50,825 shares as Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 1.78 million shares with $96.82B value, up from 1.73 million last quarter. Compass Minerals International Inc. now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 179,925 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Calix Inc. (CALX) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 141,200 shares as Calix Inc. (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.70 million shares with $13.12M value, up from 1.56 million last quarter. Calix Inc. now has $321.00M valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 206,200 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 65,800 shares to 269,100 valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC) stake by 31,200 shares and now owns 262,900 shares. Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calix (CALX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “To 10G and Beyond! Calix everyPON Strategy Delivers the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Solutions for Advanced Subscriber Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 38,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Dupont Mgmt reported 48,184 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 2.52 million shares. 9,309 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Trust Corp holds 534,641 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Paloma Prtn Management invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Indexiq Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 2.98M were reported by Renaissance Technology Llc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 40,500 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Ny invested in 80,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 292,500 shares. Friess Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 491,519 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 13,425 shares to 130,396 valued at $19.96B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valvoline Inc. stake by 386,650 shares and now owns 4.89M shares. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A was reduced too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. 692 shares valued at $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. On Thursday, March 28 GRANT RICHARD S bought $105,080 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was bought by WALKER LORI A.