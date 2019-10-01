Lapides Asset Management Holds Holding in Pitney Bowes (PBI); As Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Market Value Declined, Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Upped Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.57M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI)

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 47,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,280 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 153,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 209,769 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 67,400 shares. Magnetar Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 31,232 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested in 0.04% or 75,929 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 51,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Carroll Fin Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 557,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 12,717 shares. Lpl Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 56,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.12M shares. Victory Cap reported 95,154 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 80,000 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 47,600 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc Shs.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

