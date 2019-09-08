Lapides Asset Management Holding in Calix (CALX) Increased by $988,400; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Market Valuation Rose While S&Co Has Boosted Its Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 266,222 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 134,254 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 6,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 757,708 shares stake. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 0.68% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 1.61M shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. 12,805 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated. Shelton Management has 0.02% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 247 shares. Perkins Management invested in 15,050 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 4,542 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.06% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 138,224 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 576,458 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. 7,980 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd reported 0% stake.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Active Ethernet Steps into the Future with Software-Defined ONT Management and Service Provisioning on AXOS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 282,150 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc has 2.44% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 103,174 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Llc holds 127,409 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 292,500 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Management. Invesco holds 0% or 57,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 7,145 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 3,092 are held by Ameritas. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 491,519 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl holds 13,865 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited holds 0% or 33,648 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 110,325 shares.