Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Position in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) by $424,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.54M market cap company. It closed at $3.055 lastly. It is down 68.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 91,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $796,000, down from 102,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 168.81% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 13,501 shares to 49,848 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 965,875 shares. Next Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Factory Mutual Ins has 289,400 shares. Northern Tru owns 6.07 million shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.16% or 3,400 shares. Field & Main Bancorp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 15,507 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Farallon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10.47 million shares or 6.12% of its portfolio. 50,167 are held by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. 150,000 are owned by Polar Asset Mgmt Prns. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 17,104 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.08% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 8.04M shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.63 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III also bought $41,000 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,700 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT).