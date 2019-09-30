Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Minerals Technologies (MTX) by $694,300; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowered Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 107,800 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $71,984 activity.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition of Sivomatic Holding B.V. – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Minerals Technologies Signs Agreement With PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper, a Subsidiary of Asia Pulp & Paper Group, to Construct a 125000 Metric-Ton Per Year Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia, and to Expand an Existing Satellite to 140000 Metric Tons – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Inc. and its Subsidiary American Colloid Company Celebrate Local Manufacturing; Wyoming Plants Supply Products to the $2.7 Billion U.S. Cat Litter Market – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2017. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minerals Technologies Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 0.67% less from 32.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Lc holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,011 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 61,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Amer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Blair William Il owns 38,042 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Company Ca has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Dupont Management stated it has 49,131 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 12,361 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 33,038 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 61,303 shares. Skylands Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 1.19 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1,800 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0% or 7,026 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $35.41 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 8,625 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 244,954 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability owns 1.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131,150 shares. Summit Strategies has 2,074 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 11,384 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Company reported 56,484 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.21% or 9,768 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% or 53,966 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,405 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baystate Wealth Llc has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,414 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 13,120 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Il reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capwealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 63,349 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).