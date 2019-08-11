Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stratasys LTD (SSYS) Stake; Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Holding By $1.27 Million

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) stake by 30.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 73,090 shares as Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)’s stock rose 21.53%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 164,200 shares with $3.91 million value, down from 237,290 last quarter. Stratasys Ltd. now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 405,226 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds Software for Streamlining Jig and Fixture Creation; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys: Chairman Elchanan Jaglom to Serve as CEO Until Successor Appointed; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – CURRENT CHAIRMAN TO ALSO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: LESEMAN, LLC v. STRATASYS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1453 – 2018-04-18; 04/04/2018 – Stratasys Teams with Top Dental Labs to Dramatically Scale Production of High-Quality Clear Aligner Molds; 18/04/2018 – Premium Aerospace drives 3D printing efforts with APWorks buy; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS RESIGNATION OF ILAN LEVIN AS CEO & DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of lnstalling Stratasys Production 3D Printer; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 50c

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 76.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 6,459 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 1,941 shares with $382,000 value, down from 8,400 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $98.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 93,005 shares to 103,827 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 5,574 shares and now owns 6,689 shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stratasys has $32 highest and $20 lowest target. $26’s average target is 9.11% above currents $23.83 stock price. Stratasys had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.