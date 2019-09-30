Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Minerals Technologies (MTX) by $694,300 as Share Value Declined; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $5.91 Million; Share Value Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 107,800 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 45.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 151,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 180,603 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, down from 332,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $35.41M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $71,984 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MTX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 0.67% less from 32.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 3.32M shares. 1.53 million are held by Franklin Resources. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 10,183 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 61,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 36,800 shares stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.11% or 1.19 million shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 7,075 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 35,929 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 100,000 shares. Prelude Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 100 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 4,058 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 20,655 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 365,029 shares to 447,316 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 76,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.