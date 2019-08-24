Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Belden (BDC) by $2.42 Million; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Position Maintained by Bowen Hanes & Co Inc

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (BDC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 45,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 222,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 267,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 451,729 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 251,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.53 million, up from 246,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $302.68. About 166,050 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Henry Singleton Would Love Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teledyne to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne e2v’s Emerald 67M, Ultra-high Resolution Image Sensor Now Available – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Partners Ltd holds 5,684 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 3,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc invested in 1.42% or 955,711 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 5,384 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks has invested 0.05% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 63,260 shares. 276,463 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.51% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 98,788 shares to 13,558 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,294 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Belden Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Belden Inc. (BDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Belden Inc.’s (NYSE:BDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 102,451 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 58,545 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). 325,808 were reported by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 37,251 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 4,600 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division owns 0.04% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 5,011 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 58,943 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 229,762 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 25,882 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).