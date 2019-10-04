Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Celanese (CE) Stake; Timken Company (the (TKR) Shorts Down By 9.79%

Timken Company (the (NYSE:TKR) had a decrease of 9.79% in short interest. TKR’s SI was 1.35M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.79% from 1.50 million shares previously. With 655,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Timken Company (the (NYSE:TKR)’s short sellers to cover TKR’s short positions. The SI to Timken Company (the’s float is 2.01%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 241,825 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Celanese Corporation (CE) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as Celanese Corporation (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 40,900 shares with $4.41M value, down from 48,400 last quarter. Celanese Corporation now has $14.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 427,026 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese announces price increases in China – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Announces Price Increases in China on Polyacetal (POM) Grades – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation: Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.34M for 11.86 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5,366 shares. Geode Mgmt reported 1.89M shares. Victory Capital holds 42,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 507,873 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings stated it has 105,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru owns 860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 894 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 15,801 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 19,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 9,350 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc reported 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,962 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese has $138 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121’s average target is 1.23% above currents $119.53 stock price. Celanese had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $12000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp has invested 0.1% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). 1,100 are held by Numerixs Invest Techs Inc. Beddow Cap reported 120,105 shares. Robotti Robert reported 0.26% stake. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 69,800 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 14,949 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 9,737 shares. 559,579 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.61 million shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 1.12 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Petrus Lta holds 9,637 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 15,400 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.1% or 9,633 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken has $5600 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 31.39% above currents $41.86 stock price. Timken had 4 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $190,216 activity. $190,216 worth of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) shares were bought by TIMKEN JOHN M JR.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shareholders Booked A 21% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Timken to Acquire BEKA Lubrication, Expanding Its Global Leadership in Automatic Lubrication Systems – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.