Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Ball (BLL) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Tekne Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.59 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Company holds 7,747 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Prudential Financial reported 325,443 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,961 shares. 146,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Pension Serv holds 0.1% or 455,462 shares in its portfolio. 816 are held by Assetmark Inc. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 1.40M are owned by Brown Advisory. Spears Abacus Lc stated it has 5.44% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 847 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 724,734 shares. 32,392 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated. 200,061 are held by Pnc Financial Group Inc. Mrj Capital accumulated 111,024 shares.

